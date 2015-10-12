(Recasts, adds details, quotes, background)
BEIJING Oct 12 Chinese courts sentenced two key
allies of disgraced former security chief Zhou Yongkang to jail
on Monday, one for 16 years and the other for 13, after finding
them guilty of corruption, the latest officials felled in a
sweeping anti-graft campaign.
President Xi Jinping has spent the past three years waging
war on deep-seated corruption, saying it threatens the very
survival of the ruling Communist Party.
Scores of senior officials in the party, the government, the
military and state-owned enterprises have been brought down,
including Zhou, jailed for life in June after a secret trial in
China's most sensational graft scandal in 70 years.
A court in Hanjiang in the central province of Hubei jailed
Jiang Jiemin, the former head of state-owned China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), the country's top energy group,
for 16 years for bribery and abuse of power.
Another court in a different part of Hubei called Xianning
sentenced Li Chuncheng, who was a deputy Communist Party boss in
the southwestern province of Sichuan, to 13 years in jail on the
same charges.
The announcements came on the courts' official microblogs.
Jiang was a close associate of Zhou, the once-powerful
domestic security chief and a former member of the elite
Politburo Standing Committee, the most senior person to have
been charged with corruption in Xi's anti-graft campaign.
Zhou had also been at CNPC, the parent company of PetroChina
Co. Ltd. , having risen through the ranks to
serve as general manager from 1996 to 1998.
State television showed pictures of a grim-faced Jiang, who
also ran the state asset regulator for five months before being
sacked in September 2013, sitting in the dock with a policeman
at each side.
Jiang took more than 14 million yuan ($2.21 million) in
bribes between 2004 and 2013, and with Zhou's connivance broke
rules to provide assistance to others in their business
dealings, the court said without elaborating.
Jiang admitted his guilt and provided evidence of his crimes
and so received a more lenient sentence, the Hanjiang court
said, adding he would not appeal.
He had served as CNPC chairman from 2011 to 2013 and had
gone on trial in April. It is not clear why the verdict took so
long to come out.
The former senior Sichuan official Li took 19.8 million yuan
in bribes, but also got a lighter sentence for his confession
and cooperation, the court said.
While the statement did not use Zhou's name, Li was
mentioned in Zhou's trial as someone who used his influence to
help others' illegal business activities. Li also went on trial
in April.
Zhou was party boss of Sichuan from 1999-2002 and it became
one of his powerbases.
($1 = 6.32 yuan)
