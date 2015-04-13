BEIJING, April 13 The former head of China's
state asset regulator faced charges of bribery, abuse of power
and other corrupt practices in a trial that began in a central
China court on Monday, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Jiang Jiemin ran the state asset regulator for just five
months before he was sacked after being accused of corruption in
September 2013. He was formally charged last
month.
Jiang was also a former head of CNPC, the parent of
PetroChina Co. Ltd. , and a close associate
of Zhou Yongkang, the powerful domestic security chief who has
also been charged with corruption.
He is being tried at the Hanjiang Intermediate People's
Court in Hubei province, Xinhua said, without providing other
details.
It was unclear how long the trial would last. Typically,
cases take only a day or two to be heard, with a verdict
delivered a few weeks later.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul
Tait)