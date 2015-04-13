(Adds trial of second energy executive)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, April 13 The former head of CNPC,
China's top energy group, on Monday admitted his guilt and asked
for leniency at the opening of his trial on charges of bribery
and abuse of power, the latest in a string of top officials
caught in an anti-graft campaign.
Scores of senior figures in the ruling Communist Party, the
military and state-owned enterprises have been felled in
President Xi Jinping's two-year war on corruption.
State television showed pictures of a grim-faced Jiang
Jiemin, who also ran the state asset regulator for five months
before being sacked in September 2013, standing in the dock with
two policemen at his side.
He was formally charged last month.
Jiang was a close associate of Zhou Yongkang, the
once-powerful domestic security chief and member of the elite
Politburo Standing Committee, the most senior person to have
been charged with corruption.
Zhou had also been at CNPC, the parent company of PetroChina
Co. Ltd. , having risen through the ranks
to serve as general manager from 1996 to 1998.
"The facts of my crimes are clear, the evidence is true and
conclusive," Jiang said, according to a statement by the
Hanjiang Intermediate People's Court in the central province of
Hubei, which is trying him. "I admit my crimes and am penitent."
Jiang did not defend himself when the evidence was
presented, the court said.
He needs to be held accountable under the law for his
crimes, which include "bribery, not being able to account for a
large number of assets and abuse of power by a staff member at a
state-owned company", the court cited the prosecutor as saying.
Jiang is willing to serve his time, and "earnestly requested
leniency", the court added, saying the verdict would come at a
later, unspecified date.
State news agency Xinhua said that the trial of a second
former senior energy executive, Tao Yuchun, once general manager
of CNPC's Kunlun Natural Gas Utilisation Company, opened in the
southern city of Zhuhai on the same day.
He is accused of embezzlement, bribery and other financial
crimes worth more than 300 million yuan ($48 million), the
report said.
Xi's graft crackdown has taken down at least a dozen former
associates and protégées of Zhou.
Zhou was a patron of former high-flying politician Bo Xilai,
jailed for life in 2013 for corruption and abuse of power in the
worst political scandal in decades.
Arrested last year and expelled from the party, Zhou will be
tried in Tianjin, a city near Beijing, but a date has not been
set.
($1 = 6.2152 yuan)
