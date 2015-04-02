Oil prices rise on falling US crude stocks, Saudi supply cut to Asia
* U.S. crude stocks fall 5.2 million barrels to lowest since Feb.
BEIJING, April 2 A senior executive of state-run China Southern Power Grid is under criminal investigation, legal authorities in Guangdong province said in a statement on its website on Thursday.
The statement confirmed a report on the official state news agency Xinhua about the investigation.
Xiao Peng, the company's deputy general manager and member of the board, is the second high-level executive to come under scrutiny this week.
On Monday, authorities said Qi Dacai, the company's vice president and director, was under investigation for "serious disciplinary violations." (Reporting By Adam Rose and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)
SINGAPORE, May 11 Shares in Singapore-listed Noble Group Ltd are set to fall after a profit warning by the struggling commodity trader stoked worries that its recovery from a deep restructuring could take longer than expected.