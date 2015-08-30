BEIJING Aug 30 China's anti-corruption agency
has said it has opened an investigation into the former chairman
of major Chinese steelmaker Wuhan Iron and Steel.
Deng Qilin, chairman of the company until June 2015, is
alleged to have committed serious violations of discipline, the
ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection (CCDI) said on its website late on Saturday.
"Disciplinary violations" is the shorthand for graft
commonly used by Beijing's rulers.
There was no immediate comment from Wuhan Iron and Steel or
from Deng, or any indication that he had legal representation.
China has launched a series of corruption investigations
into senior political officials, military figures and executives
at state-owned enterprises as part of a wide-ranging campaign by
President Xi Jinping to tackle graft.
Xi has said corruption is a threat to the Communist Party's
very survival and has vowed to go after powerful "tigers" as
well as lowly "flies".
Deng was also secretary-general of the China Iron and Steel
Association, an industry body, since 2009, according to the
CCDI.
Officials from other companies in the steel sector,
including Baosteel Group, Guangxi Liuzhou Iron & Steel and the
smaller Jiuquan Steel, have also been investigated for
disciplinary violations.
Wuhan Iron and Steel's deputy general manager, Sun Wendong,
was detained by authorities in April due to possible involvement
in bribery, the company has said.
Wuhan Iron and Steel is China's fourth-largest producer and
has been among the firms pushing for greater government support
for overseas expansion amid plunging steel prices and huge
overcapacity.
