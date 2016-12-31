SHANGHAI Dec 31 The chairman of China's Ying Kou Port Group was sentenced to 14 years in prison for accepting around 26.8 million yuan ($3.86 million) in bribes, said the official Xinhua news agency on Saturday.

President Xi Jinping has waged a widespread campaign to wipe out systemic corruption since he came to power in late 2012.

Since 2002 Gao Baoyu, who was also the party secretary of Ying Kou, abused his position by accepting bribes for appointments, the agency said.

The verdict, handed down by a court in the northern city of Anshan, was not appealed. Ying Kou and Gao could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Friday, China's state prosecutor formally accused former deputy head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office Gong Qinggai with bribery and abuse of power, setting the stage for his trial. ($1 = 6.9430 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Michael Perry)