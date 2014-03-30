(Repeats story first sent on Sunday, no change to text)
* Investigation into Zhou Yongkang has broadened in past
four months
* Relatives and associates have had bank accounts frozen -
sources
* Bonds, apartments, cars, paintings, cash and gold seized -
sources
* Most seized assets not in Zhou's name - sources
* More than 300 relatives, allies, staff detained or
questioned - sources
By Benjamin Kang Lim and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, March 30 Chinese authorities have
seized assets worth at least 90 billion yuan ($14.5 billion)
from family members and associates of retired domestic security
tsar Zhou Yongkang, who is at the centre of China's biggest
corruption scandal in more than six decades, two sources said.
More than 300 of Zhou's relatives, political allies,
proteges and staff have also been taken into custody or
questioned in the past four months, the sources, who have been
briefed on the investigation, told Reuters.
The sheer size of the asset seizures and the scale of the
investigations into the people around Zhou - both unreported
until now - make the corruption probe unprecedented in modern
China and would appear to show that President Xi Jinping is
tackling graft at the highest levels.
But it may also be driven partly by political payback after
Zhou angered leaders such as Xi by opposing the ouster of former
high-flying politician Bo Xilai, who was jailed for life in
September for corruption and abuse of power.
Zhou, 71, has been under virtual house arrest since
authorities began formally investigating him late last year. He
is the most senior Chinese politician to be ensnared in a
corruption investigation since the Communist Party swept to
power in 1949.
"It's the ugliest in the history of the New China," said one
of the sources, who has ties to the leadership, requesting
anonymity to avoid repercussions for speaking to the foreign
media about elite politics.
The government has yet to make any official statement about
Zhou or the case against him and it has not been possible to
contact Zhou, his family, associates or staff for comment. It is
not clear if any of them have lawyers.
The party's anti-corruption watchdog and the prosecutor's
office did not respond to requests for comment. In the secretive
world of China's Communist Party, targets of its investigations
usually disappear, often for months or even years, until an
official announcement is made.
Xi ordered a task force formed in late November or early
December to look into accusations against Zhou, sources have
previously told Reuters. They have not said what the allegations
were except that they were related to violating party
discipline, official jargon for corruption.
A third source with ties to the leadership said Zhou had
refused to cooperate with investigators, insisting he was the
victim of a power struggle.
"Zhou Yongkang is tough and claims it's political
persecution," the source said.
Zhou rose through the ranks of China's oil and gas sector
before joining the elite Politburo Standing Committee in 2007,
where as domestic security chief his budget exceeded defence
spending. He retired in 2012 and was last seen at an alumni
event at the China University of Petroleum on Oct. 1.
BONDS, VILLAS, CARS, LIQUOR, GOLD
The first two sources said prosecutors and the party's
anti-corruption watchdog had frozen bank accounts with deposits
totaling 37 billion yuan and seized domestic and overseas bonds
and stocks with a combined value of 51 billion yuan after
raiding homes in Beijing, Shanghai and five provinces.
Investigators had also confiscated about 300 apartments and
villas worth around 1.7 billion yuan, antiques and contemporary
paintings with a market value of 1 billion yuan and more than 60
vehicles, the sources added. Other items seized included
expensive liquor, gold, silver and cash in local and foreign
currencies.
The seized assets belonged to those in custody, the sources
said, without saying how many people in total had been detained
compared to just questioned. Most of the assets were not in
Zhou's name, they added.
According to the sources, the seized assets had a combined
value of at least 90 billion yuan, although it was unclear what
share of that total was ill-gotten and would be turned over to
the state.
The amount eventually made public could be smaller to avoid
embarrassing the party and angering ordinary Chinese, the
sources said.
Such asset seizures, while large, are not uncommon in China,
where excess has often been revealed from graft probes in recent
years. In January, the respected Chinese magazine Caixin said
authorities had seized a solid gold statue of Mao Zedong among
other things from the mansion of a senior military officer who
has been under investigation since he was sacked in 2012.
LONG LIST
The first two sources added that more than 10 of Zhou's
relatives had been detained. They included Zhou's one-time
television reporter wife Jia Xiaoye, his eldest son from a
previous marriage Zhou Bin, Zhou Bin's in-laws and Zhou
Yongkang's brother.
About 10 officials who held a rank equivalent to at least
vice minister were also under investigation, the sources said.
Among them were Jiang Jiemin, former chairman of both state
energy giant PetroChina and its parent
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), former Vice
Minister of Public Security Li Dongsheng and Ji Wenlin, ex-vice
governor of the southernmost island province of Hainan.
Chinese state media has announced that all three were being
investigated for serious violations of discipline. They were
either proteges or aides to Zhou.
Reuters has been unable to contact the three men. It's
unclear if they have lawyers.
More than 20 of Zhou's bodyguards, secretaries and drivers
had also been detained, the sources said. Many other family
members and associates had been questioned.
THE BIGGEST TIGER?
Since becoming head of the party in late 2012 and then
president a year ago, Xi has vowed to go after both powerful
"tigers" and lowly "flies" in an effort to crack down on the
corruption he says threatens the party's very existence.
But Xi is in a dilemma over whether to put Zhou on trial
lest it further undermine public faith in the party, the three
sources said, referring to the growing disillusionment in China
over rampant graft and abuse of power.
Xi would also risk alienating other party elders who fear
that they and their families could be next, political analysts
say.
Putting someone as powerful as Zhou in the dock would be a
political decision that only Xi could make after getting the
consensus of senior party members, Xi's predecessors and other
retired top officials, they say.
In ordering the investigation, Xi broke with an unwritten
rule that incumbent and retired members of the Standing
Committee were immune from prosecution.
As a member of the Standing Committee, the apex of power in
China, and a former domestic security chief, Zhou would have
intimate knowledge of the skeletons in the party's closet.
It is still unclear exactly why Zhou has been targeted,
though an early sign that he might have overstepped was when he
retired and the position of domestic security chief was dropped
from the Standing Committee.
Sources have also said Zhou angered Xi and other leaders
over Bo Xilai, whose career was ended in 2012 by a murder
scandal in which his wife was eventually convicted of poisoning
a British businessman who had been a family friend.
Before Bo's downfall, Zhou had recommended that Bo succeed
him as domestic security chief, multiple sources with direct
knowledge of the matter have said.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese yuan)
