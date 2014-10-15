(Repeats story first sent on Wednesday, no change to text)
* Communist Party poised to expel former security tsar
* Move would bring formal prosecution closer
* Zhou Yongkang investigated by anti-corruption watchdog
* Crackdown seen as calculated risk for President Xi
By Benjamin Kang Lim and Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, Oct 15 China's disgraced former
domestic security chief, Zhou Yongkang, looks set to be expelled
from the ruling Communist Party at a key meeting next week,
sources said, possibly paving the way for his formal
prosecution.
Zhou is the most senior party member to have been targeted
in a corruption probe since the Communists swept to power in
1949, and President Xi Jinping has made fighting graft a
cornerstone of his administration.
At a four-day party plenum beginning on Monday in Beijing,
the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its main
anti-graft body, will present its findings in a report on Zhou,
said three sources, who all spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The Central Committee is expected to approve (a proposal
to) expel Zhou for grave violations of party discipline and
decide whether to turn him over for prosecution," one source
with leadership ties told Reuters.
The source added that the judicial process could be lengthy.
"If the Central Committee votes to prosecute Zhou, the
process will drag out due to a lack of (judicial) manpower and
the complexity of the case."
The Central Committee is the largest of the party's elite
decision-making bodies, made up of some 200 members who can vote
and around 170 alternate members who do not have a vote.
The party announced in July that Zhou was being investigated
by its anti-corruption watchdog for suspected "serious
disciplinary violations", the usual euphemism for graft,
although it could also imply other wrongdoing.
The move followed months of speculation about his fate.
It has not been possible to reach Zhou for comment on any of
the allegations against him.
Zhou, 71, was the security tsar within the Politburo
Standing Committee, China's apex of power, for five years until
he retired in 2012.
WEIGHING UP THE RISKS
For Xi, taking on such a senior figure appears to be a
calculated risk. The public move against Zhou is the pinnacle of
a campaign to bring down "tigers" and "flies", or corrupt
officials of senior and low rank.
By breaking an unwritten rule that members of the Standing
Committee would not come under scrutiny after retirement, Xi
could antagonise other party elders who fear that they and their
families could be next if the crackdown does not ease off after
Zhou's investigation, political analysts said.
However, sources told Reuters that two influential former
Chinese leaders, Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, gave their consent
for Xi to investigate Zhou.
Also, unlike Bo Xilai, a charismatic ally of Zhou's who was
felled from his position as Chongqing party chief in 2012 in
another corruption scandal, Zhou has little public sympathy, and
many of his supporters in the party have already been removed.
Expulsion from the party is the usual precursor to handing
over corruption cases to the judiciary for prosecution.
Rule of law has for the first time been made the main topic
for discussion at the plenum, a meeting held most years and
always amid tight security and great secrecy. Previous plenums
have discussed the fate of fallen senior officials, however.
"He will almost certainly be expelled from the party at the
plenum. His case will definitely come up, as this is what has
happened in past plenums," said Zhang Ming, an expert on
domestic politics at Beijing's Renmin University.
Zhang added that a slight element of doubt existed about
whether the expulsion could happen next week because Zhou is a
retired official and does not hold any posts.
"The law is the yardstick for political life in China which
nobody can transgress, including the highest levels of
leadership," the party's official People's Daily wrote on its
website earlier this month.
"For somebody of the level of Zhou Yongkang, the
investigation into his discipline violations should reach a
conclusion at the fourth plenum," it added, using the formal
name for next week's meeting.
BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN ASSETS
Zhou has been put under virtual house arrest since late 2013
and investigated for corruption involving family members and
political allies as well as ordering the bugging of the
telephones of top leaders and the mysterious death of his former
wife in a road accident, sources have said.
More than 300 of Zhou's relatives, political allies and
their business associates have been arrested, detained or
questioned over the past two years, according to sources briefed
on the investigations.
The trials of some of Zhou's allies could start as early as
this year, the sources said.
Chinese authorities have seized assets worth at least 90
billion yuan ($14.5 billion) from these people, the sources
added.
But the party is unlikely to reveal the entire story because
it would further undermine its image and make it difficult to
explain to the public how Zhou climbed the political ladder to
eventually become a member of the Politburo Standing Committee,
sources and analysts said.
Once China's top law enforcement officer, Zhou has now
become the villain of choice for an anti-corruption campaign
that Xi says is essential to bolster the party's legitimacy and
perpetuate its rule.
Ironically, much of Zhou's career was devoted to this very
aim - preserving the party's monopoly on power.
Zhou cut his teeth in the oil industry and made the switch
to police work as minister of public security between 2002 and
2007.
He then became secretary of the party's Politics and
Law Commission, giving him sway over China's judges,
prosecutors, police, the paramilitary People's Armed Police and
the civilian intelligence agency.
The security apparatus he ran was ruthless in crushing
dissent, expanded during his watch and consumed a budget that
exceeded the official figure for military spending.
