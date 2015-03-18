BEIJING, March 18 China's supreme court on
Wednesday accused disgraced former domestic security chief Zhou
Yongkang of "trampling on the law", in a rare public
acknowledgement of the charges that face him.
In an annual report published on its website
(www.court.gov.cn), the Supreme People's Court also said Zhou
and others had engaged in "irregular political activities" and
"destroying Party unity". It did not elaborate.
It urged its officers to "completely eliminate the adverse
impact of Zhou Yongkang's serious disciplinary violations on the
workings of the court".
Zhou, 71, is the highest profile figure caught up in
President Xi Jinping's fight against corruption, and the most
senior official caught in a graft scandal since the Chinese
Communist Party swept to power in 1949.
He was arrested and expelled from the party last year,
accused of crimes ranging from taking bribes to leaking state
secrets.
President Xi has put the fight against corruption at the top
of his agenda. Dozens of officials in the party, the government,
the military and state-owned enterprises have been brought down,
including several of Zhou's proteges in top state firms.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)