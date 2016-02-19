SHANGHAI Feb 19 China Cosco Shipping (COSCOCS),
China's biggest shipping line, plans to carry out a careful
selection of its future vessel-sharing alliance partners, but
will maintain its two current alliances for the moment, the
company said on Friday.
Analysts have said the global network of vessel-sharing
alliances on container routes could be shaken up by recent
deals, including the formation of COSCOCS through the merger of
China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and
China Shipping Group.
China COSCO , a unit of COSCO, is part
of the CKYHE alliance with Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Yang
Ming Marine Transport, Hanjin Shipping and
Evergreen Marine, while China Shipping Container Lines
, a unit of China Shipping Group, CMA CGM
and United Arab Shipping Co make up the Ocean Three
alliance.
"The new group will choose its future partners carefully,
and is committed to building a strong and competitive alliance,"
a spokeswoman for COSCOCS said in an email to Reuters.
"To ensure continued and stable services, the company will
maintain operations in the two alliances until the alliance
reorganisation is complete."
These sorts of alliances were formed to combat a downturn in
the shipping industry, which has been battling overcapacity
since the 2008 global financial crisis. Tough business
conditions forced operators to look for ways to become more
efficient.
In 2014, Chinese authorities blocked a deal between Maersk
Line, Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC) and CMA CGM.
Maersk and MSC, the world's two largest container liners by
capacity, later formed their own alliance.
COSCOCS's launch also comes two months after CMA CGM
proposed to buy Singapore's Neptune Orient Lines for
$2.4 billion.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)