FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 17 hours
China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
World
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
FRANCE
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 9, 2017 / 12:20 PM / in 17 hours

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd

1 Min Read

A sign COSCO is seen behind tree branches atop of the company's headquarters in Beijing November 8, 2013.Barry Huang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).

COSCO Shipping is acting in coordination with Shanghai Port Group, operator of the Port of Shanghai, which has agreed to buy 9.9 percent of the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.

The buyers are offering HK$78.67 for each OOIL share.

($1 = 7.8116 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting By Matthew Miller; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.