an hour ago
China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
My Muslim faith, way of life reflect peace, says Rahman
July 9, 2017 / 12:20 PM / an hour ago

China's COSCO Shipping offers $6.3 billion for Orient Overseas Ltd

1 Min Read

A sign COSCO is seen behind tree branches atop of the company's headquarters in Beijing November 8, 2013.Barry Huang/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's COSCO Shipping Holdings Co Ltd said on Sunday it offered to buy smaller competitor Orient Overseas International Ltd (OOIL) for HK$49.23 billion ($6.30 billion).

COSCO Shipping is acting in coordination with Shanghai Port Group, operator of the Port of Shanghai, which has agreed to buy 9.9 percent of the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges.

The buyers are offering HK$78.67 for each OOIL share.

($1 = 7.8116 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting By Matthew Miller; editing by John Stonestreet

