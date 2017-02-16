Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SHANGHAI Chinese police have seized a huge haul of counterfeit cosmetics, including ones labelled as Chanel, Christian Dior (DIOR.PA), L'Oreal SA's (OREP.PA) Lancome and Estée Lauder, with a combined street value of around 827 million yuan ($120 million).
Police forces in the eastern city of Taizhou busted seven underground dens earlier this month and seized over 1,200 boxes of the counterfeit make-up, local authorities said late on Wednesday via an official Sina Weibo microblog.
Police identified the counterfeit cosmetic gangs last year after reports of fake Amway products being sold online.
The cosmetics bust underlines the challenge brands face in China, where counterfeit and knock-off products can range from personal care items to food products, medicines and even cars.
The country has been trying to step up a crackdown on fakes, with authorities opening more than 170,000 intellectual property infringement and counterfeit product cases last year and arresting nearly 20,000 suspects.
($1 = 6.8685 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Michael Perry)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.