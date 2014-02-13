BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor elects Frédéric VERWAERDE as chairman
April 24 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd : * Says the board elects Frédéric VERWAERDE as chairman Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/y9V1Hw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG Feb 13 Chinese online cosmetics retailer Jumei.com has hired Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs for an up to $600 million U.S. initial public offering, IFR reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the plans.
The IPO is expected for the first half of 2014, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB (PUBL) - EVOLUTION TO DELIVER BESPOKE DUAL PLAY ROULETTE AT GRAND CASINO BUCHAREST