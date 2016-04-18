BEIJING, April 18 China's Foreign Ministry on
Monday called for talks after Costa Rica's state-run oil company
Recope said last week it had decided to abandon a $1.5 billion
refinery upgrade project it was working on with China National
Petroleum Corp (CNPC).
In 2009, the two firms formed a company called Soresco, with
each putting in $50 million. But the project has been paralysed
since 2013 by Costa Rica's comptroller after complaints of
conflicts of interest in the feasibility studies.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said he had noted
the media reports on the issue, adding that relations have been
developing well in recent years.
"As for individual problems that arise during our
cooperation, we hope the relevant companies in both countries
can continue to increase communication, understand each other's
concerns and find an appropriate resolution," he told a daily
news briefing, without elaborating.
Costa Rica made the surprise move of breaking off its
decades-long relationship with Taiwan in 2007, now only
recognised by a handful of small countries, including the rest
of Central America.
China lent Costa Rica nearly $400 million in 2013 during a
visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
