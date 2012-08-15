BEIJING Aug 15 Negotiations over a long-awaited
Costa Rican refinery upgrade, partially funded by China, are
hung up over investment terms, Costa Rica's president said on
Wednesday, and the project will be a major topic of talks during
her visit to Beijing this week.
The expansion of Costa Rica's sole refinery to 65,000
barrels per day from 25,000 bpd is a priority for the Central
American nation, which five years ago was the first in the
region to switch recognition to China from diplomatic rival
Taiwan.
Costa Rica hopes the project will allow it to cut its fuel
import bill by importing and refining crude oil rather than
buying more expensive refined products. The planned expansion
would allow it to meet most domestic demand.
The expansion was originally due to be completed by the end
of 2013, but the two state oil companies are still discussing
their respective investments and returns.
"Unlike in other countries where such big projects can
progress somewhat more quickly, in Costa Rica we've been trying
above all to pin down the best possible financing plan, and also
the environmental review is of great importance, so sometimes
that takes time," President Laura Chinchilla said.
"But given the importance of the project, I am confident we
can conclude these processes by the end of the year and begin
construction," she told reporters.
The project would be expensive, with one previous estimate
at $1.24 billion, because the refinery would be configured to
produce almost entirely light products such as diesel and
gasoline.
"This is a very important project for the Costa Rican
government, and the Chinese authorities have reiterated their
desire to go forward with it," Chinchilla added.
Costa Rican state-owned oil company Recope and China
National Petroleum Corp. have formed a joint venture to own the
expanded refinery, which will be leased back to Recope to
operate.
Last year, China's planning agency, the National Reform and
Development Commission, approved CNPC's investment in the
project.
Once the lease agreement is concluded, CNPC would still have
to submit a final cost estimate for the refinery, which would
then need to be reviewed by the Costa Rican side, Recope's
president, Jorge Villalobos Clare, said.
Chinchilla will discuss the project further in meetings this
week with the China Development Bank, which last year committed
to funding $900 million of the expansion.
The remainder would be financed by Costa Rican banks and
with some direct investment from the partners.
Chinchilla's week-long visit, a year after the two countries
signed a free trade agreement, also includes negotiations to
allow Costa Rica to export agricultural products to China and a
visit to the Suzhou Industrial Park, invested in by the
Singapore government, to garner ideas for planned industrial
parks in Costa Rica.
China is slowly building trade and investment ties with
Latin America, a region traditionally in the political and
economic shadow of the United States.
CNPC is also considering investment in a shuttered Valero
refinery in Aruba, and in a refinery planned for Ecuador by the
state-owned oil companies of Ecuador and Venezuela, as part of
its move into oil products markets in the Americas.
