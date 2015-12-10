By Fathin Ungku
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Dec 10 Chinese cities dominate a list
of the 20 most expensive in the Asia-Pacific region for
expatriates, as the yuan strengthens against rival currencies, a
cost of living survey by ECA International shows.
Chinese cities including Hong Kong account for 11 of the 20
most expensive Asian cities, the London-based consultancy said.
Shanghai jumped from third place in 2014 to become the most
expensive city in Asia this year.
"In spite of the minor depreciation in the renminbi (yuan)
against the dollar over the summer, it has strengthened against
most other currencies leading to Shanghai becoming the most
expensive Asian city for international assignees," said ECA's
Asia regional director, Lee Quane.
"It is likely that major Chinese cities will remain
expensive destinations for mobile executives for the foreseeable
future."
Chinese cities also make up the biggest share of a list of
the 30 most expensive worldwide for expatriates, with six of
them beating cities in Switzerland and Japan.
Chinese cities listed in the study jumped across the board
in Asia. Beijing (2nd), Guangzhou (6th) and Shenzhen (7th) rose
from fourth, 13th and 22nd.
Macau saw the largest rank increase, moving up to 13th place
from 34th last year.
(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Ryan Woo and Nick
Macfie)