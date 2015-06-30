By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, June 30
BEIJING, June 30 China, the world's top cotton
consumer, will auction an initial volume of 1 million tonnes of
cotton from state reserves during July and August, said the
country's top economic planner on Tuesday.
Beijing will offer 330,000 tonnes of domestic cotton from
the 2011 crop with a floor price of 13,200 yuan per tonne,
470,000 tonnes of domestic cotton from 2012 at 14,200 yuan per
tonne, and 200,000 tonnes of imported cotton from the 2012 crop
at 15,500 yuan per tonne.
The announcement from the National Development and Reform
Commission confirms estimates of volumes and prices that have
been circulating in the market for weeks.
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)