BEIJING, June 30 China, the world's top cotton consumer, will auction an initial volume of 1 million tonnes of cotton from state reserves during July and August, said the country's top economic planner on Tuesday.

Beijing will offer 330,000 tonnes of domestic cotton from the 2011 crop with a floor price of 13,200 yuan per tonne, 470,000 tonnes of domestic cotton from 2012 at 14,200 yuan per tonne, and 200,000 tonnes of imported cotton from the 2012 crop at 15,500 yuan per tonne.

The announcement from the National Development and Reform Commission confirms estimates of volumes and prices that have been circulating in the market for weeks. (Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)