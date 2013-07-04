(Corrects dateline)
* China mills want to import more cotton
* Say cotton in state reserves is poor quality, expensive
* But traders sceptical govt will allow bigger quotas
* Mills also want lower prices for sales from national
stockpiles
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, July 4 Chinese textile mills are
lobbying for permission to import more cotton as they struggle
to find high-grade fibre locally, a move that would boost prices
from key exporters such as the United States and Australia if
the government grants its approval.
But traders in the world's largest cotton importer are
sceptical Beijing will agree to larger import quotas while its
reserves remain swollen with domestically grown cotton bought
under an aggressive stockpiling programme.
China strictly controls cotton imports to support local
growers, making it difficult for some textile firms to source
the high-quality cotton they need to make fabric for global
clothing brands, with limited amounts of the grade grown
locally.
Larger quotas would bolster prices for international cotton,
with December cotton contracts on ICE dropping 4 percent
last quarter, the weakest quarterly performance in a year on
concerns over slowing economic growth in China.
The mills also want the government to reduce the price of
sales from state reserves to around 18,000 yuan ($2,900) per
tonne from recent prices of as much as 20,100 yuan. Prices are
typically 40 percent higher than international levels, forcing
many textile mills into heavy losses.
"This is a really serious problem and has lasted too long,"
said Yang Shibin, assistant president of the China National
Textile and Apparel Council, referring to restrictions on
imports and higher domestic prices.
"We want everyone to use more cotton and more domestic
cotton. This way would stimulate cotton use," he told Reuters in
an interview.
China's cotton stockpiling programme is closely monitored by
international markets, with the country currently holding about
half the world's stocks in its reserves.
Earlier this year, Beijing promised to grant mills new
import quotas allowing them to purchase 1 tonne of overseas
cotton for every 3 tonnes bought from state reserves.
But millers want the ratio changed to 2-to-1 due to robust
competition from Asian mills, the poor quality of cotton in
state stockpiles and a lack of supply of certain grades.
Yang said the cotton in China's reserves is inconsistent in
quality and contains stray manmade fibres, as well as duck and
chicken feathers.
The association in mid-June submitted its recommendations to
China's economic planning body, the National Development and
Reform Commission, he added.
But traders were doubtful the government would boost quotas.
"They have so much in stock, why would they allow more
imports?" said Ma Jun, a trader at Founder Commodities.
Another trader said it was unclear when any increased quotas
could be used, with the next U.S. crop not ready until late
October at the earliest and much of the Australian crop already
committed.
Beijing had said it would end sales from its reserves in
late July, but traders believe it is likely to continue selling
into August and September as it needs to get rid of old
inventory ahead of the upcoming harvest in October.
Of the 9.55 million tonnes of cotton up for sale since
January this year, only 28 percent, or 2.65 million tonnes, was
sold by 3 July, with mills put off by high prices and poor
quality.
China's tight control on cotton imports has triggered a
surge in imports of cotton yarn, which is not subject to high
import duties.
The yarn imports have replaced some demand for imported
cotton fibre, which fell 17 percent in the first five months of
this year compared with 2012 to 2.1 million tonnes.
($1 = 6.1308 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Joseph Radford)