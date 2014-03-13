BEIJING, March 13 China's cotton imports fell 35
percent to 246,100 tonnes in February compared with the same
month a year earlier, according to data on industry website
CnCotton.com.
Total imports fell 36 percent to 538,600 tonnes for the
first two months of 2014. Figures for the two months combined
gives a broader view of the period in which Chinese New Year
holidays can skew data.
China's cotton imports have declined as its textile sector
has imported more yarn to replace raw fibre, which is subject to
high tariffs and quotas. CnCotton.com cited Chinese Customs as
the source of their information.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Ed Davies)