BEIJING, March 13 China's cotton imports fell 35 percent to 246,100 tonnes in February compared with the same month a year earlier, according to data on industry website CnCotton.com.

Total imports fell 36 percent to 538,600 tonnes for the first two months of 2014. Figures for the two months combined gives a broader view of the period in which Chinese New Year holidays can skew data.

China's cotton imports have declined as its textile sector has imported more yarn to replace raw fibre, which is subject to high tariffs and quotas. CnCotton.com cited Chinese Customs as the source of their information. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Ed Davies)