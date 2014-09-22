* China to restrict imports quotas to 894,000 tonnes in 2015
* China only offering quota linked to WTO commitment in 2015
* Some 600,000-800,000 tns imported via another quota in
2013/14
* Official says this other quota will not be available in
2015
* Beijing wants to boost sales of domestic cotton
* China to extend subsidies to provinces outside Xinjiang
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Sept 22 China, the world's top consumer
of cotton, will slash its import quotas for 2015 to boost demand
for domestic fibre, a senior official said on Monday, driving
futures prices in both China and the United States lower.
Beijing will only provide import quotas next year for the
894,000 tonnes that it is required to offer at low duties under
commitments with the World Trade Organisation, according to Liu
Xiaonan, vice head of the economy and trade department at the
National Development and Reform Commission.
Previously, China has offered another type of quota, in
addition to the one compliant with the WTO, but Liu said no
additional quota would be made available next year.
Non-quota imports are subject to a 40 percent tariff, so the
restricted availability of import quotas will inevitably dampen
Chinese demand for foreign cotton.
In the 2013/14 marketing year, traders estimated that
Beijing had issued 600,000-800,000 tonnes through the additional
quota that will not be available next year.
"Apart from the 894,000 tonnes of import quota required
under WTO entry commitments ... we will not issue additional
import quota, instead guiding domestic textile companies to use
more Chinese cotton," Liu told reporters.
To encourage domestic producers, China will offer subsidies
to provinces in the Yellow River and Yangtze River valley
growing areas, said another official at NDRC.
The government had previously said a new direct subsidy for
cotton farmers would only be available to Xinjiang, the
country's top growing region, raising fears that domestic cotton
output would drop sharply.
The change in quota policy will hurt major exporters such as
the United States where Chinese demand has played a key role in
influencing fibre prices.
"The very clear effect of this will be big selling
pressure," said a trade source in China.
The most-active Chinese futures contract on Monday
dropped 3.6 percent to a more than five-year low of 12,805 yuan
per tonne (about 95 cents per lb).
The benchmark cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
sank over 2 percent to a seven-week low of 62.59 cents a lb by
9:52 a.m. EDT (1353 GMT), under pressure as the statements
reinforced traders' worries that China's policy overhaul will
crimp import demand.
"The market is pricing in a worst-case scenario. The futures
market in China is leading us lower," said Sharon Johnson, a
cotton specialist with KCG Futures in Georgia.
Benchmark ICE prices hit a near five-year low of
62.02 cents a lb in August as the market anticipated weaker
fibre demand in China ahead of an overhaul of its policy.
China's government said earlier this year it would end a
three-year long programme to stockpile domestic cotton to
support local growers, and instead offer subsidies direct to
farmers.
The stockpiling had pushed the price of domestic cotton well
above market prices, creating demand for cheaper imported fibre.
China's cotton imports dropped by 32 percent in the 2013/14
year to 3 million tonnes, owing to weaker demand by the domestic
textile sector and mills importing yarn instead of
cotton.
Imports are expected to fall further in the current year to
1.74 million tonnes, according to the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Liu did not disclose whether next year's import quota will
be tied to domestic purchases. ICE cotton prices slumped on
Friday, after an industry website reported that Beijing may link
a large amount of the WTO quota to domestic cotton
purchases.
China will consider auctioning cotton from state reserves
after the main buying season ends in March, if demand has not
been satisfied by the new fibre crop, added Liu.
(1 US dollar = 6.1400 Chinese yuan)
