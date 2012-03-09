BEIJING, March 9 China's cotton industry
association has criticised India's decision to ban cotton
exports, saying it was "irresponsible" and would disrupt the
global market.
India, the world's second largest cotton producer, said on
Monday it had stopped exports with immediate effect to ensure
supplies for domestic mills, fuelling speculation that main
consumer China would have to turn to other sources.
The China Cotton Association urged a review of the decision.
"As a member of the international trading family, we hope
the Indian government will rectify this market-disrupting and
mistaken policy in a timely fashion and comply with global trade
rules," the statement said.
It said a previous Indian attempt in 2010 to ban cotton
exports had resulted in "heavy losses" for Chinese textile
producers and had also hurt local Indian producers.
India has already exported about 9.5 million bales in the
current cotton year beginning on Oct. 1, higher than the
projected export surplus quota of 8.4 million bales set in
January, due to strong demand from China.
India's cotton farmers have expressed misgivings about the
ban, which has sent domestic prices further into freefall.
Ministers in New Delhi are expected to meet to discuss the issue
on Friday.
