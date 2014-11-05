* To offer subsidy of 2,000 yuan per T of cotton outside
Xinjiang
* Not as generous as scheme in Xinjiang, the main growing
province
* But expected to slow drop in cotton output
* Support for farmers seen as crucial for political
stability
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Nov 5 China will pay farmers subsidies
of 2,000 yuan ($330) per tonne of cotton harvested this crop
year outside its top producing region, potentially slowing a
drop in output in the world's No.1 consumer of the fibre and
further curbing demand for imports.
Traders said that while the amount was less generous than a
subsidy scheme in the main growing province of Xinjiang, it was
in line with expectations as the country abandons a years-long
stockpiling programme that had reduced supply to market and
bolstered global prices.
An end to that buying and the switch to subsidies has seen
U.S. prices drop to five-year lows over market fears of weaker
demand from China amid plentiful global supplies.
"(The new subsidy) will probably mitigate the decline in
cotton production in eastern China, but I would still expect
production to drop somewhat," said a trader in China who
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"Without this subsidy it probably would have collapsed."
The new subsidy will be available to growers in the
provinces of Shandong, Hebei, Henan, Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei,
Hunan, Jiangxi and Gansu, the China Cotton Association said on
its website, citing details from a government meeting held on
Tuesday.
Subsidies had initially been planned only for Xinjiang, the
northwestern region that accounts for more than half of China's
cotton production, leading analysts to predict a sharp drop in
cotton output in the country. But government officials said in
September that payments would be offered to other growers too.
However, the subsidy for the nine provinces is significantly
lower than for Xinjiang growers, who will be paid the difference
between the market price and a target price of 19,800 yuan per
tonne.
Spot prices for nearby cotton in Shandong province are
currently around 14,600 yuan per tonne.
"It's better than nothing," said Zhu Xiaoyan, cotton analyst
at Dalu Futures. But she added that farmers had been hoping for
more.
Last year farmers in Shandong earned 4.1 yuan per kg of seed
cotton. Based on current selling prices and the new subsidy,
they will make about 3.6 yuan, said Zhu.
"Next year, production in inland provinces could still drop
by more than 50 percent," she said.
Cotton-growing has already declined significantly in
provinces outside Xinjiang in recent years as farmers seek
higher wages in cities or turn to less labour-intensive crops
such as wheat. The cotton association has said China's total
cotton acreage declined by nearly 7 percent in 2013 from the
year before.
EXPECTED TO DROP
China's cotton imports in the 2014/15 crop year were already
expected to fall to a 10-year low of 1.3 million tonnes, less
than half the previous year's total.
Chinese futures prices, which have lost more than a
third of their value this year, are unlikely to see much impact
from news of the subsidy, said Zhu, as rumours of the amount had
been in the market for some time.
But she said more cotton would change hands as farmers had
held off selling until details of the subsidy were finalised.
Provincial governments will decide whether to issue the
subsidy to farmers based on acreage or production amounts.
In future years, the subsidy will be set at a level of not
more than 60 percent of the amount offered to Xinjiang growers,
added the association report.
Beijing is determined to keep cotton output in Xinjiang at
stable levels as it seeks to turn the province into a major
textile hub, attracting more garment makers to boost local
employment.
The country's eastern provinces, closer to large urban
centres, offer more options for workers and farmers.
"(The new subsidy) is some kind of compromise. Cotton is not
a strategically important crop like food," added the trader.
China views the financial support of its 700 million farmers
as crucial for both its food supply and political stability,
particularly in regions with large ethnic minorities such as
Xinjiang.
The country still holds nearly 12 million tonnes of fibre in
state reserves, according to the International Cotton Advisory
Committee. That is around 60 percent of global stocks.
(1 US dollar = 6.1106 Chinese yuan)
