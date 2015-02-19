BEIJING Feb 20 China's top cotton producer, a
quasi-military body formed 60 years ago to settle the far west
Xinjiang area, is resisting a government policy that could force
it to cut output in an industry employing hundreds of thousands
in the restive region.
Beijing has pledged to end a costly stockpiling programme
that has artificially inflated cotton prices and in Xinjiang
helped underpin an influx of Han Chinese workers, creating
friction in an area home to the Muslim Uighur people.
Reluctant to accept the current weak market price, the
Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) has asked the
government to buy part of its crop and store it in state
reserves, said two trade sources with knowledge of the issue.
XPCC, also known as the army corps, or 'bingtuan', has
become a sort of state within a state and gained a dominant role
in industries such as cotton, where it employs about 200,000
mainly Han Chinese on some of Xinjiang's best land.
"Cotton is intimately associated with land usage, ownership,
employment and Han in-migration. It's all tied up," said Tom
Cliff, a scholar at the Australian National University.
Beijing has promised subsidies to help cushion the impact of
ending stockpiling, but the total amount is unclear and with the
local cotton price plunging any threat to the industry could be
a fresh source of competition for jobs.
Employment discrimination, experts say, along with a
demographic shift that many Uighurs feel is diluting their
culture, is fuelling resentment that spills over into violent
attacks directed at Han Chinese, China's majority ethnic group.
China denies that Uighurs are unfairly marginalized, and
says it is addressing underdevelopment and lack of jobs in
heavily Uighur areas such as southern Xinjiang.
Beijing has also pledged to invest billions of dollars in
textile factories in Xinjiang, in the hope of creating 1 million
jobs by 2023, but there are concern that Uighurs could be
overlooked for many of the jobs.
AGRICULTURAL REFORM
China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC),
which is leading agriculture reform, reiterated in January it
would stick to plans to end stockpiling and let the market
dictate demand.
Beijing previously acquired almost all of China's cotton at
high prices and then auctioned it off to textile firms. But it
incurred huge costs and left masses of fibre unsold in reserves.
Its new policy has already caused prices to plunge and some
experts say that a subsidy - a replacement for stockpiling -
will not be enough to encourage farmers to keep growing.
NDRC could not immediately be reached for further comment.
XPCC, which produces almost 30 percent of China's cotton,
has been keeping its prices at least 500 yuan ($80) per tonne
higher than other ginners, limiting sales.
"Normally they (XPCC) have sold everything by March. But now
they're out of the market and not competing," said one of the
China-based trade sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
This means the group may have to slash its price later in
the season if the state doesn't intervene, putting pressure on
benchmark local prices that have already lost a third of
their value since September.
This could also weigh on international prices, with the
market counting on demand from China to support prices
that last month traded near 5-1/2 year lows.
XPCC did not respond to a fax seeking comment on its slow
sales to date and its stance on state buying.
But Liang Dongya, general manager of XPCC's cotton and jute
division, told a conference last month the group had sold less
than 400,000 tonnes of a 1.76 million tonne crop at end December
He said the poor sales should not be blamed on high prices,
but were due to a "very serious" reduction in demand.
"MAINTAINING SOCIAL STABILITY"
The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects China'a cotton
consumption to be 7.7 million tonnes in 2014/15 but some believe
it could be as low as 6.5 million tonnes.
Production, on the other hand, is seen between 6.2-6.5
million tonnes and, with about 1.5 million tonnes of fibre
likely to be imported, bulging stocks may grow further.
The status of XPCC gives it substantial lobbying power so
even if it accepts the agriculture reforms it is likely to push
for more subsidies.
Highlighting its stature, a cabinet paper last year said the
group continued to play a big role in promoting "unity among
ethnic groups and maintaining social stability" and it also
accounted for more than 17 percent of Xinjiang's GDP in 2013.
"The bingtuan was born and raised on preferential policies,
and I can't see them letting them go without a struggle, or some
quid pro quo," said Cliff of the Australia National University.
($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Ed Davies)