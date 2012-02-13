BRIEF-Istreet Network shelves investment plans in tech for FY17-18
* Istreet Network - starting from FY2017-18, shelved investment plan in tech, ,other infrastructure, cut down team size Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Feb 13 China's cotton imports in January totalled 326,500 tonnes, down 17 percent from a year earlier, to an industry website said on Monday, citing customs data.
Cotton imports last month fell 59 percent month on month, said the report on www.cncotton.com, a website operated by China National Cotton Reserves Corp. (Reporting by Zheng Xiaolu and Ken Wills; Editing Chris Lewis)
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 7527.33 on Friday, as an election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent the index shooting up, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders suffered losses as uncertainty about the UK's leadership grew before Brexit negotiations. * UK ELECTION: Prime Minister Theresa May reappointed mo