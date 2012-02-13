(Repeats for wider distribution)

BEIJING Feb 13 China's cotton imports in January totalled 326,500 tonnes, down 17 percent from a year earlier, to an industry website said on Monday, citing customs data.

Cotton imports last month fell 59 percent month on month, said the report on www.cncotton.com, a website operated by China National Cotton Reserves Corp. (Reporting by Zheng Xiaolu and Ken Wills; Editing Chris Lewis)