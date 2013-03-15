BEIJING, March 15 China, the world's top consumer of cotton, will issue extra cotton import quotas to textile mills by around April, trade sources said on Friday.

The market expects Beijing to allocate as much as 800,000 tonnes of import quotas, most of which will be issued to textile mills that export their products, traders said.

Beijing has already issued 894,000 tonnes of low-tariff cotton import quotas earlier this year. (Reporting by Coco Li, Niu Shuping and Fayen Wong)