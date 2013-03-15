* China to issue additional cotton import quotas around
April
* Beijing stockpiled 93 percent of 2012 domestic cotton
harvest
* Domestic cotton stockpiling to finish by end-March
BEIJING, March 15 China, the world's top
consumer of cotton, will issue extra cotton import quotas to
textile mills by around April after purchases for the
government's stockpile cut domestic supplies, trade sources said
on Friday.
The market expects Beijing to allocate as much as 800,000
tonnes of import quotas, most of which will be issued to textile
mills that export their products, traders said. That will add to
894,000 tonnes of low-tariff quotas issued earlier this year.
"Cotton supplies are getting tight and these mills need
quotas to start purchases," said one trader with an
international trading house.
Active purchases by China, the largest importer, will
support New York cotton prices, which hit their highest in
nearly a year on Thursday, supported by merchant and speculator
buying.
Beijing normally does not announce the amount of extra
import quotas issued. Mills will have to pay a tariff on any
imports, which is set at 5-40 percent depending on international
prices.
Mills that export their products would win about 600,000
tonnes of the new quotas, a second trader with a major
international trading house said.
The Chinese government has been stockpiling cotton after
offering a floor price to support farmers, amassing about 10
million tonnes or 60 percent of world stocks. The 7-month scheme
will finish at the end of March.
By Thursday, the government had purchased 6.37 million
tonnes of cotton from the 2012 harvest, accounting for 93
percent of the 6.84 million tonnes harvest.
China's textile industry, the world's largest, has blamed
the stockpiling policy for pushing domestic cotton prices
well above global prices and has been urging Beijing to
issue more quotas for cheap overseas supplies.
Analysts expect the government will also step up state sales
from April and estimate that 3 million to 4 million tonnes of
state cotton will be sold to the domestic market in coming
months.
Chinese textile mills consume an average of about 700,000
tonnes of cotton a month.
(Reporting by Coco Li, Niu Shuping and Fayen Wong; Editing by
Richard Pullin)