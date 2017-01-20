BRIEF-SocGen's Ald arm to buy Irish company Merrion Fleet
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
BEIJING Jan 20 China's cotton imports fell 39.1 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to 896,600 tonnes, the China Cotton Association said on Friday
December imports dropped 23.6 percent to 143,500 tonnes, the association said on its website. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Dominique Patton)
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.