By Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, April 16
BEIJING, April 16 China's cotton imports dropped
around 40 percent in March from the same month the year before,
hit by strikes at U.S. West Coast ports and as Beijing issues
less import permits to mills.
The world's top consumer of the fibre shipped in 127,900
tonnes last month, industry body the China Cotton Association
said.
"We think delayed shipments will catch up during April,"
said one trader who expects some 100,000-150,000 tonnes of U.S.
cotton held up by the strikes to arrive in China in coming
weeks.
But he added that demand in general was weak, with imports
set to fall from May onwards. Mills have already used about half
their import quotas for 2015, he estimated, and are expected to
keep the rest for new crop cotton later this year.
Beijing has sought to cut imports this year to stimulate
demand for domestic cotton after it halted a state stockpiling
programme that had previously bought up most of the Chinese
crop.
It has said it will in principle issue no more than the
894,000 tonnes of quota it has committed to under World Trade
Organisation rules.
The industry is urging Beijing to offer additional quotas in
return for purchasing old cotton stored in the state
reserves.
However, weak demand for the domestic crop means Beijing may
not be willing to start selling off state stocks, added the
trader.
"There are still about 3-3.5 million tonnes of commercial
stocks (that remain unsold)," he said, or roughly half this
year's Chinese crop.
Another trade source estimated unsold Chinese cotton at
around 2.5 million tonnes.
China's imports for the first seven months of the 2014/15
season are down 46.3 percent on the prior year at 1 million
tonnes, added the association, citing customs.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)