BEIJING, April 16 China's cotton imports dropped around 40 percent in March from the same month the year before, hit by strikes at U.S. West Coast ports and as Beijing issues less import permits to mills.

The world's top consumer of the fibre shipped in 127,900 tonnes last month, industry body the China Cotton Association said.

"We think delayed shipments will catch up during April," said one trader who expects some 100,000-150,000 tonnes of U.S. cotton held up by the strikes to arrive in China in coming weeks.

But he added that demand in general was weak, with imports set to fall from May onwards. Mills have already used about half their import quotas for 2015, he estimated, and are expected to keep the rest for new crop cotton later this year.

Beijing has sought to cut imports this year to stimulate demand for domestic cotton after it halted a state stockpiling programme that had previously bought up most of the Chinese crop.

It has said it will in principle issue no more than the 894,000 tonnes of quota it has committed to under World Trade Organisation rules.

The industry is urging Beijing to offer additional quotas in return for purchasing old cotton stored in the state reserves.

However, weak demand for the domestic crop means Beijing may not be willing to start selling off state stocks, added the trader.

"There are still about 3-3.5 million tonnes of commercial stocks (that remain unsold)," he said, or roughly half this year's Chinese crop.

Another trade source estimated unsold Chinese cotton at around 2.5 million tonnes.

China's imports for the first seven months of the 2014/15 season are down 46.3 percent on the prior year at 1 million tonnes, added the association, citing customs.

