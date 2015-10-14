BEIJING Oct 14 China imported 1.16 million tonnes of cotton in the first nine months of the year, down 42 percent from the same time in 2014, said the China Cotton Association.

Imports fell as the gap between domestic and overseas prices narrowed, and domestic cotton supply remained ample, said the association on its website.

Chinese imports in the first eight months of the year came to 1.11 million tonnes, showed customs data, indicating September imports of less than 50,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Dominique Patton)