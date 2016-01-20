* China imports around 188,000 T of cotton in Dec -trade
website
* That's down nearly 30 pct on year
* Brings total 2015 imports to 1.48 mln T -Reuters
calculation
* That would be lowest in at least 9 years
(Adds comment, detail)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Jan 20 China's cotton imports dropped
to their lowest in at least 9 years in 2015, according to
Reuters calculations based on trade figures released on
Wednesday.
Imports by the world's top consumer of the fibre have been
slowing as the gap between domestic and international prices
narrows and after Beijing reduced the availability of low-tariff
import quotas to boost consumption of domestic supplies.
The nation shipped in 188,200 tonnes of cotton in December,
down 28.85 percent from the same month in 2014, said trade
website Cncotton.com, citing customs data.
The December number brings imports for the 2015 calendar
year to 1.48 million tonnes, the lowest level in at least nine
years, according to Reuters calculations.
The previous low was 1.53 million tonnes in 2008, according
to customs data gathered by Reuters since 2006.
The industry is forecasting a further decline in imports for
2016, after domestic prices fell to a new low earlier this month
on expectations that Beijing could sell off some of its massive
stockpile at a discount.
The May 2016 contract currently stands at around
11,375 yuan ($1,729) per tonne, close to parity with import
prices.
"In view of domestic cotton prices approaching import
parity, it must be expected that import demand this season will
generally be weak and may turn out to be even less than most
estimates," cotton merchant Reinhart said in a recent report.
The U.S. agriculture department estimates Chinese imports
for 2015/16 at 1.2 million tonnes, down from 1.8 million in the
prior crop year, but others believe the numbers could be lower.
"Demand in general is really weak, both from the export and
domestic retail side," said a trader, referring to appetite for
cotton from textile manufacturers. He declined to be identified
as he was not authorised to speak with media.
The devaluation of the yuan currency may bring some relief
for textile exporters, said some industry participants, but the
sector also faces higher labour costs.
Meanwhile, cotton remains under significant pressure from
lower synthetic fibre prices.
Falling crude oil markets have pushed down synthetic fibre
prices by some 30 percent since December 2014 and look set to
keep weakening this year, Paul Deane, analyst at ANZ Bank warned
in a report last month.
($1 = 6.5792 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)