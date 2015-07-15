* China cotton imports at 161,800 T in June
* Beijing trying to boost consumption of local fibre
* International prices relatively expensive -trade
(Adds comment, detail)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, July 15 Chinese cotton imports dropped
nearly 26 percent in June from the year before as relatively
high international prices and a lack of quotas for shipments
curbed appetite for overseas purchases.
The world's top consumer of the fibre imported 161,800
tonnes in June, meaning the total for the first six months of
the year plunged 33 percent from the same period in 2014 to
933,900 tonnes.
Beijing has been trying to boost consumption of
locally-grown cotton, with traders saying it has only issued
894,000 tonnes of import quotas this year - the minimum required
under WTO commitments.
They added that most of those quotas, used by the government
to protect its cotton farmers, had already been used up.
Overseas cotton is also relatively expensive, traders said.
"The price differential between domestic and international
prices kept narrowing; even for mills with quota availability,
imported cotton didn't look so attractive anymore," said
Switzerland-based trading firm Reinhart in its weekly market
report.
Chinese prices are under pressure from significant leftover
commercial stocks as well as sales of state reserve cotton,
which kicked off last week, adding supply to the
market.
Zhengzhou futures also fell sharply following last week's
stock market rout, and have hardly picked up, despite government
measures to calm investors.
At the same time, purchasing by India's government-backed
Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has propped up the prices of
Indian fibre, while U.S. cotton has mostly been sold out.
"As long as CCI's activity holds the global price relatively
firm, I don't think import activity in China will happen in a
very aggressive manner," said a trade source who declined to be
identified.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford)