(Adds details and background)
BEIJING, March 17 China will set target prices
for cotton in the top growing region of Xinjiang every three
years instead of annually, the government said on Friday, the
latest shake-up of the region's subsidy programme as part of
Beijing's farm reform.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said
in a statement it has set its 2017-2019 target price for cotton
at 18,600 yuan ($2,695) a tonne, unchanged from its 2016 goal
even as domestic and global prices have soared.
The target price will now be set every three years, the
state planner said, but can be adjusted if there are major
changes in the cotton market. The move is aimed at curbing big
changes in output from year to year, the government said.
Under the new plan, the NDRC has also set a limit for how
much cotton grown in Xinjiang can benefit from future subsidies.
Subsidies for Xinjiang cotton over the next three years will
apply only to output that is less than 85 percent of the average
national annual production for 2012-2014.
China gives higher subsidies to growers in Xinjiang than
other regions, leading farmers elsewhere to plant other crops.
Xinjiang now produces at least 67 percent of China's cotton.
The policy changes come after China launched a three-year
trial in 2014 to set target prices for Xinjiang cotton, which
the government said on Friday has improved the quality and
competitiveness of China's cotton.
($1 = 6.9018 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by
Tom Hogue)