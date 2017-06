BEIJING May 11 China, the world's top cotton consumer, will soon issue about 1 million tonnes of extra cotton import quotas, traders said on Friday.

The extra quotas, which would allow imports at sliding tariffs between 5 and 40 percent, would bring total import quotas issued so far this year to about 2.4 million tonnes, they said.

Traders had expected government authorities to issue the extra quotas and had stockpiled a large volume of cheap cotton at the country's bonded warehouses. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and Ken Wills)