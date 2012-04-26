* China likely to issue between 1-1.5 mln T import quotas

* Government may also release reserves before harvest

By Niu Shuping and Ken Wills

BEIJING, April 26 Cotton stored at Chinese bonded warehouses has risen to as much as a million tonnes after merchants stocked up with cheaper overseas supplies in anticipation of Beijing raising import quotas, trade sources and analysts said on Thursday.

China, the world's top cotton buyer, may issue a new batch of quotas for as much as 1.5 million tonnes by May to help textile mills secure cheaper cotton overseas, since Indian supplies are currently about 15 percent cheaper than domestic cotton, they said.

Expectations of higher imports have helped push down China's cotton futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, with the most-active September contract down over one percent so far this week and on track for its worst weekly loss in five weeks.

"There is a large volume of cotton stockpiled at bonded warehouses and textile mills have been pushing the government to issue more import quotas," said Dong Shuzhi, director of the cotton department at Founder Commodities Group, a Chinese trading house.

"There are now growing expectations from the market that Beijing will agree to issue more quotas."

Despite lacklustre demand at home, China's cotton prices are now the most expensive in the world at over 20,000 yuan ($3,200) a tonne, thanks to Beijing's deliberate stockpiling campaign aimed at shoring up prices.

The buying blitz, which began in September and lasted for six months, saw the government sweeping up 3.13 million tonnes of cotton - nearly half of the country's 2011 harvest.

Cotton stocks at bonded warehouses - which allow goods that have arrived in China to delay the assessment of a 17 percent value-added tax - are hovering at between 500,000 and one million tonnes, according to industry estimates.

"They took care of the farmers from September to March with the stockpiling. Now the mills are saying 'take care of us'," said a cotton trader based in the United States, adding that the stocks sitting in Chinese warehouses would likely be included in the import quota increase.

Some textile mills betting on higher import quotas have also signed additional contracts, mainly for high-quality cotton from the United States and Australia, said the China Cotton Information Center in a report.

"Overseas cotton prices are much cheaper and have a big advantage over domestic prices, so mills are eager to get more cheap cotton, which is in short supply here in the market," said Zhang Wenmin, head of the cotton department with Wanda Futures.

Although the new batch of import quotas may exceed a million tonnes, China's import appetite may come in lower, since Beijing is likely to release stocks from its pent-up reserves to make space for this year's harvest due in September, said Zhang.

Zhang expects Beijing to release the 300,000 tonnes of old stocks, which were carried over from the 2009 harvest purchased at a price of about 17,000 yuan ($2,700) per tonne and should be attractive to textile mills.

"Beijing's action will depend on how local demand and prices hold up after May 1," said a trader with a large international trading house.

"If textile mills are receiving more orders, the government will need to either issue more quotas or even release its reserves."

($1 = 6.3041 yuan) (Additional reporting by Coco Li and Josephine Mason; Editing by Nick Macfie)