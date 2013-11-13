BEIJING Nov 13 China is expected to start sales
from its huge reserves of cotton as early as this week, trade
sources said on Wednesday, increasing supply to the local market
and pressuring international prices already steeply off August
highs.
China holds about 10 million tonnes of cotton, more than
half the world's stocks, after a three-year stockpiling
programme, and any move to sell down the state reserves is
closely watched in the global market.
Worries that Beijing will unleash some of its bulging stocks
has contributed to a sharp drop in prices on ICE, where spot
prices dropped to their lowest since January at just over
75 cents per pound last week from near 94 cents in August.
The decline in prices was also fuelled by growing harvest
pressure and speculators liquidating bullish positions.
"The warehouses have already started to pack the cotton,"
said a Chinese trade source. "It's very likely they'll start
next week."
The exact timing for the sale is unclear, with traders
giving dates ranging between Nov. 15 and Nov. 20. It is also
unclear how much cotton will be put up for sale, sources said.
Beijing is widely expected to set its reserve sales price at
18,000 yuan ($3,000) per tonne, about a 70 percent premium over
the December cotton contract on ICE.
"The market consensus is that the sales will be priced at
18,000 yuan per tonne," said another trade source.
The price is equivalent to the cost of importing cheaper
Indian cotton at full duty and paying for an import quota, said
a trader with an international firm in China.
"Mills may prefer a new crop Indian bale than reserve cotton
that has been sitting in a warehouse for two or three years,"
the trader said.
Chinese mills have long complained about the quality of
cotton in the reserves and the loss of weight in storage. The
Chinese trade source said the upcoming sales will consist of
cotton from the 2011 crop, likely of "mediocre" quality.
Chinese mills are still likely to buy, however, as many do
not have import quotas and supply in the market is tight, said
industry participants.
"Cotton stocks in mills are very low. They're saying they
don't have cotton to run beyond November," said the foreign
trade source.
Companies with import quotas are also struggling to buy
cotton on the international market with little available for
guaranteed delivery by the end of the year.
China's cotton reserves bureau typically announces sales two
to three days ahead on industry websites.
($1 = 6.0919 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting By Dominique Patton in BEIJING. Additional reporting
by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Tom Hogue)