* China aims for 4.5 mln T of sales by end-July
* Imports in 2012/13 set to fall
* Beijing could cut prices to drive up state sales
By Niu Shuping and David Stanway
BEIJING, March 14 Textile mills in China, the
world's largest consumer of cotton, will buy more fibre from
bulging state reserves over the next five months, after a state
stockpiling drive cut back domestic supplies, analysts said.
A large sale of state cotton would further slow imports by
China, the world's top buyer, particularly after U.S. cotton
prices touched a 10-month high.
State reserves are at a record high of 10 million tonnes, or
more than 60 percent of global stocks, after the stockpiling
effort pushed domestic prices 50 percent above world prices and
drove imports to a record 5.13 million tonnes last year.
The analysts estimated that Beijing would sell between 3
million and 4 million tonnes in the months up to August, when
the new domestic harvest is due.
The government started reserve sales of cotton in January,
but activity has been sluggish, with just a fifth of offered
volumes sold in the past two months, partly because of the Lunar
New Year holiday in February.
Although demand is expected to pick up, analysts do not
expect all the 4.5 million tonnes on offer to be sold.
"We do not expect the entire volume to be sold out," said
Zhang Hongzhou, an analyst with Galaxy Futures Co. Ltd,
referring to the target China's top planning body has said the
government wants to sell by the end of July.
"Demand from textile mills has not improved that much while
there were already a large number of imports last year."
In the first two months of this year imports have slowed,
however, with February shipments down 38.5 percent on the year
at 378,700 tonnes, according to official customs data published
by an industry site (www.cncotton.com).
Traders have speculated that the government may be willing
to lower the bidding price from April, or even allow trading
firms to participate in the bidding. Normally only mills are
allowed to take part in state auctions.
"Given the huge financial burden, the government is eager to
reduce the stocks. We doubt the government will stockpile that
much new harvest again," said one industry source who declined
to be identified because he is not authorised to speak to media.
He estimated the stocks were equivalent to 200 billion
yuan($32.19 billion) stuck with the government.
Beijing stockpiled 6.36 million tonnes of cotton from last
year's harvest at a price of 20,400 yuan ($3,300) per tonne, in
addition to 3.3 million tonnes the previous year.
The surge in U.S. prices has made imports unattractive for
textile mills without import quotas, since they have to pay a 40
percent tariff. Mills are still waiting for Beijing to issue
more quotas, but the timing of the move is unclear.
The United States is the largest supplier. The U.S
Department of Agriculture estimated China's cotton imports in
2012/13 at 15 million bales (or 3.6 million tonnes), down from
24.53 million the previous year..
($1=6.2138 yuan)
