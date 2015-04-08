(Recasts; adds comment, detail)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, April 8 China has reduced the target
price its cotton subsidy scheme is based on in the major growing
region of Xinjiang by 3.5 percent, with analysts saying the step
would have little impact on output in one of the world's top
growers.
The 2015 target price for cotton in Xinjiang was set at
19,100 yuan ($3,080) per tonne, down from 19,800 yuan last year,
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said late
on Tuesday.
Under a new subsidy system introduced in Xinjiang last year,
China pays growers the difference between the target price and
the average market price for cotton.
The new target is more than double international prices
, and another negative signal for imports, following last
year's move by Beijing to reduce quotas. With huge state stocks
in warehouses, China's output will need to fall substantially
before the country needs to ramp up imports again.
"I think 19,100 means they can still get a pretty good level
of subsidy," said one trade source, who estimated farmers earned
about 1.5 yuan per kg of seed cotton for their 2014 crop.
A cut to the target price had been expected by the market
and had little impact on domestic futures, said Li Ruolan,
analyst at Tianma Futures.
She added that some Xinjiang farmers had already started
planting ahead of confirmation of the price.
But the modest reduction could make it difficult for the
government to achieve a 15-percent decline in planting in
Xinjiang that it had indicated as a goal last month.
Most market watchers expect output to be significantly lower
in provinces outside Xinjiang where subsidies are smaller.
Surveys have pointed to cotton acreage falling by as much as
a third in Shandong province, and 20 percent for the country in
total.
Output in China, the world's second biggest producer after
India, is expected to fall to around 5-5.4 million tonnes in
2015.
($1 = 6.2005 yuan)
