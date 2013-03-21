SINGAPORE, March 21 China is unlikely to hike
its duty on yarn imports, because the country's commitments
under the WTO and bilateral agreements make it tough to do so,
an industry official said on Thursday.
China's aggressive cotton stockpiling policy has pushed up
domestic prices, forcing the world's largest textile industry to
boost imports of yarn by as much as a third in 2013, while
production moves to southeast Asia, drawn by lower costs.
"According to my understanding it is impossible to increase
duties because WTO regulations don't allow us to do so," Robert
Yang, an official of industry body the China National Textile
Apparel Council, told Reuters at a conference in Singapore.
Chinese textile mills are turning to neighbours such as
India and Pakistan to buy cotton yarn. Yarn imports, unlike raw
cotton, are free of Beijing's tough quota limits and cost about
2,000 yuan ($160) less per tonne than at home, traders have
said.
Textile mills use yarn from India and Pakistan for low-grade
products such as towels, T-shirts, jeans, stockings and
underwear. Many of the mills are small, and compete fiercely to
cut raw material costs.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan and Naveen Thukral, Writing by
Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Himani Sarkar)