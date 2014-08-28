BEIJING Aug 28 China's top judge has said that
foreigners will be regularly allowed into courts to listen to
cases, state media reported on Thursday, as the government
embarks on legal reform at a time of public discontent over many
perceived miscarriages of justice.
The announcement by Zhou Qiang, president of the Supreme
People's Court, could have implications for foreigners and
foreign businesses, which have increasingly become embroiled in
lawsuits in China and complained about China's secretive
judicial system.
Chinese courts typically refuse to release rulings, court
dates and other details of lawsuits, and foreign reporters are
usually blocked from attending human rights trials.
Zhou made the announcement to ambassadors and officials from
20 countries and regions at a "court open day", saying the
Supreme People's Court "feels it is important to communicate
with foreign countries on judicial affairs", the state-run China
Daily newspaper said.
"We've realised the need to invite ambassadors and foreign
professionals when we tackle foreign-related disputes and
provide legal aid for foreign litigants," Zhou said, adding that
this was also necessary to improve Chinese judicial work and
develop international legal cooperation.
"More foreigners will be allowed to visit our court and
listen to trials and cases involving foreign companies or
citizens."
In July, the United States and Britain raised concerns about
access to the trial of a foreign couple linked to drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline Plc after Chinese authorities reportedly
said the trial would be closed to the public. A Chinese court
said it would publicly prosecute them, though foreign reporters
were barred from the trial.
The article did not make clear whether foreigners would be
allowed to sit in on politically sensitive cases. It also did
not say whether foreigners would only be allowed into the courts
on specific "open days".
Zhou also asked grassroots courts to open their doors to
foreigners, adding that the top court would supervise local
judicial bodies in enforcing verdicts involving foreigners or
foreign corporations, the newspaper said.
Analysts say President Xi Jinping's government is willing to
reform its court system as long as it doesn't threaten the
ruling Chinese Communist Party's overall control.
In a sign of the government's interest in legal reform, the
Supreme People's Court said last year it would eliminate the use
of torture to extract confessions, stop local officials from
interfering in legal decisions and allow judges to make their
own decisions.
