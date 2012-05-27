BEIJING May 27 China broadened its overseas
investment strategy into the services industry on Sunday, with
the country's top state-owned design and management purchasing a
Singapore design firm.
China's "going out" policy has led to a number of overseas
acquisitions in the past decade, primarily in the natural
resources and equipment sectors, as the nation draws on its
stockpile of foreign reserves to obtain much-needed raw
materials.
Having invested heavily in "hardware," Beijing is now
encouraging the upgrade of the nation's "software" or technical
skills.
On Sunday, China Architecture Design and Research Group, the
country's largest diversified state-owned engineering design and
services company, announced it had bought CPG Corp from
Australian heavy engineering firm Downer Group for A$147
million. The deal was brokered by Swiss investment bank UBS.
"This is the first time for China's high-tech services
industry to go out and successfully complete an overseas
acquisition," Xiu Long, the head of the Chinese group, told
reporters.
"This is not an opportunistic purchase but part of the
national policy to encourage going out and improving
international competitiveness."
CPG Corp., formally Singapore's Public Works Group,
specializes in designing public buildings and infrastructure,
especially roads and bridges, including Qatar's new airport in
Doha. The deal includes its subsidiaries in the Asia-Pacific
region, and its 5 percent stake in an industrial park in Suzhou.
