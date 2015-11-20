SHANGHAI Nov 20 China started a crackdown on
underground banks in April and has so far busted over 170 cases
of money laundering and illegal fund transfers involving more
than 800 billion yuan ($125.34 billion), official People's
Daily reported on Friday.
Illegal flows of such "grey capital" have not only impacted
China's foreign exchange management system, but also seriously
disturbed the country's financial and capital markets order, the
Communist Party's mouthpiece said in an article published on its
website.
Although the crackdown, launched jointly by China's police,
foreign exchange regulator and the People's Bank of China, has
made some progress, illegal activities of China's underground
banks are spreading and the situation is still grave, the
article said.
In one illegal money transfer case, the biggest discovered
in China so far, about 410 billion yuan worth of Chinese money
had been transferred overseas using non-resident accounts,
exploiting regulatory loopholes and bypassing oversight,
according to the article.
China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator have
also been moving to restrict channels by which money can legally
leave the country, in order to keep the money supply stable and
lower domestic interest rates to spur growth.
If Chinese companies and individuals continue to sell yuan
to buy dollars, it reduces the amount of yuan available for
lending and thus puts upward pressure on rates.
Sources told Reuters on Wednesday that China has moved to
restrict trade at offshore yuan clearing banks, stepping up
capital controls even as Beijing positions its currency for
inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's reserve basket.
The IMF is set to decide whether to include the yuan at the
end of the month. IMF sources told Reuters that the yuan will
likely be included in the basket, but at a lower ratio than
originally expected thanks to a change in methodology.
China's central bank and commercial banks bought a net 12.9
billion yuan ($2.02 billion) worth of foreign exchange in
October, data showed on Sunday, stemming heavy sales in the
previous three months that underlined capital outflows.
($1 = 6.3825 Chinese yuan renminbi)
