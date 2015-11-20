(Adds details)
BEIJING Nov 20 Chinese authorities have
uncovered the country's biggest underground banking case
involving transactions totalling more than 410 billion yuan ($64
billion), official media reported, part of a drive to combat
illegal capital outflows.
The investigation, which started in September and focused on
the costal province of Zhejiang, found that dozens of Hong
Kong-registered shell companies forged more than 1.3 million
fake transactions to transfer money offshore, the official
People's Daily reported on Friday.
China started cracking down on underground banks in April
and has so far uncovered more than 170 cases of money laundering
and illegal fund transfers, involving more than 800 billion yuan
($125.34 billion). The cases come as capital
outflows reach hundreds of billions of dollars, triggering alarm
in some circles.
A hundred suspects from eight gangs were detained in the
latest case, the official Xinhua News Agency said.
The principle suspect used non-resident accounts to
facilitate more than 14,000 counterparties for the transfer of
billions of yuan offshore, the newspaper said.
Twenty-one counterparties' bank accounts illegally
transferred more than 1 billion yuan overseas, the People's
Daily said, adding that the suspect used the inability of some
onshore commercial banks to identify non-residential accounts to
help his operation.
Clients were asked to transfer yuan to domestic accounts and
the money was then transferred to non-residential accounts the
suspect controlled. Those accounts were then used to buy foreign
currency with forged trade transactions, and directly funnelled
the cash to offshore banks in Hong Kong and elsewhere, the
newspaper said.
The People's Daily said one of the offshore banks used to
receive foreign currency was HSBC Holdings. HSBC told Reuters it
could not comment on individual cases but it has "zero
tolerance" for money laundering.
The underground banking operation profited as much as 1.53
million yuan a day, with an average profit of 2 million yuan per
month, the newspaper reported citing police.
Another suspect registered 12 shell companies in the
northwestern province of Ningxia and illegally obtained 38.6
million yuan of export incentives from the local government by
using an underground bank to report fictitious trade
transactions, the People's Daily said.
Another person illegally obtained more than 20 million yuan
in export rebates by partnering with another company to forge
purchase contracts and invoices, while purchasing foreign
currency from the prime suspect, the newspaper added.
China's economic slowdown and market volatility have sparked
a wave of capital outflows this year.
Underground banking presents an increasingly complex threat
to China's financial security, encompassing issues from
financing for drugs and terrorism to tax fraud, the Ministry of
Public Security said earlier this year.
($1 = 6.3825 yuan)
