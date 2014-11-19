BEIJING Nov 19 Eleven kindergarten children
were killed when their packed bus crashed into a truck in
eastern China, state media reported on Tuesday, in the latest of
a series of accidents that have sparked anger over unsafe school
transport.
The collision took place around 8 a.m. when the truck
collided with the minibus carrying 14 children in the eastern
province of Shandong, the official Xinhua news agency said. The
bus driver was also killed.
Local police said the bus was overloaded at the time, Xinhua
reported. It was meant to carry eight passengers.
A spate of school bus accidents, often in underdeveloped
areas, have sparked public anger over unsafe transport for
children, particularly in a country where many couples are
allowed to have only one child.
In July, 11 passengers, including kindergarten children and
teachers, were killed when their bus tumbled into a reservoir in
southern China. Eight children died in a bus crash on the island
province of Hainan in April.
In 2011, a nationwide outcry erupted over the deaths of 18
nursery school children after a coal truck slammed into their
overcrowded school van in northwestern China, prompting
then-premier Wen Jiabao to promise more government funds for
schoolbus services.
(Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)