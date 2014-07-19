BEIJING, July 19 At least 38 people were killed
in a collision between a bus and a van carrying flammable
liquids in southern China, state media reported on Saturday, the
latest in a string of accidents that have fuelled anger over
unsafe transport.
The crash in Hunan province happened in the early hours of
Saturday when the van drove into the back of the passenger
coach, triggering a fire and explosion, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
Five people were injured, including four with severe burns.
Five vehicles were destroyed, Xinhua said.
Last week, 11 people were killed, including eight children,
when a school bus crashed into a reservoir in Hunan.
A series of accidents in recent years involving vehicles
carrying school children have made such incidents a sensitive
issue, particularly in China's rural areas where roads are
often poorly maintained.
