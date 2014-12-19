BEIJING Dec 19 A Chinese court has jailed for
three years the captain of a plane that crashed four years ago
killing 44 people after finding him guilty of negligence, state
media reported on Friday.
Qi Quanjun, in charge of the fatal Henan Airlines flight,
was charged with failing to observe safety rules for landing and
leaving the aircraft after the crash, ignoring passengers
trapped in the wreckage, the official People's Daily said on its
website.
The ERJ-190 regional jet, built by Brazil's Embraer
, was attempting to land at Yichun in the remote
northeast of China with 91 passengers and five crew on board.
But it overshot the runway and burst into flames, in the
nation's worst air disaster since 2004.
The accident was a jolt for China's fast-growing aviation
sector, which had had no major accident for some years, thanks
to stricter safety rules, better training and relatively young
fleets of mainly Western-made aircraft following a string of
crashes in the early 2000s and 1990s.
Small regional carrier Henan Airlines, previously known as
Kunpeng Airlines, was ordered to change its name back to Kunpeng
Airlines following the crash.
Kunpeng Airlines no longer exists.
Repeated calls to Shenzhen Airlines, which controlled
Kunpeng Airlines, went unanswered. Shenzhen Airlines is
partly-owned by Air China .
