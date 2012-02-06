SHANGHAI Feb 6 China needs to lower the
threshhold for companies wanting to extend credit to
cash-starved companies, such as allowing leasing firms to issue
financial bonds and accepting large-amount fixed-time deposits,
a former central banker was quoted as saying in remarks
published on Monday.
Wu Xiaoling, a former deputy central bank governor, said
China was not short of money but lacked proper credit allocation
channels, creating an artificial short of money for firms, the
official Shanghai Securities News quoted Wu as saying.
"The best way to solve this problem is to lower the
threshold for companies to enter the credit market," Wu was
quoted as telling a financial forum.
"For this year in particular, a measure to widen the gap for
banks to lower lending rates compared with official benchmarks
can also be considered."
China does not have a free interest rate system. The
People's Bank of China (PBOC) sets official interest rates.
Banks are only allowed to raise desposit rates and lower loan
rates strictly within the central bank's restrictions.
The government has also set restrictions for which types of
companies that can conduct deposit-taking and lending.
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jason Subler; Editing by Ken
Wills)