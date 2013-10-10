BEIJING Oct 10 Goaded with small sticks, the
fighters went into battle, pushing and shoving until Red Tooth
overpowered Black Foot to win the match and cheers from the
crowd.
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a
traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
Similar to cockfighting but without the blood, the contests
put two crickets into a ring the size of a shoebox to determine
which is the more aggressive. The reputations of the owners are
on the line and there is plenty of betting on the side.
This year, more than 20 teams from across China competed in
the two-day National Cricket Fighting Championships, putting
forth their most prized contenders - which are named for their
physical characteristics - as fans packed into a small, smoky
hall to watch the matches broadcast on a screen.
"I raise crickets as a hobby because I admire their positive
spirit," said Man Zhiguo, a truck driver who has been involved
in the sport for more than 40 years. "They never admit defeat,
they have a fighting spirit, so we all like them."
Man, 54, has a diverse collection of at least 70 crickets
from all over China, some worth more than 10,000 yuan ($1,600).
They are kept in modest clay jars on the shelves of his
cricket room in a traditional Beijing courtyard. He feeds his
fighters a mixture of bean paste and water as part of a
high-protein diet and trains them regularly.
Cricket raising and fighting are associated with Beijing's
old timers but Man said the sport still has a devoted following.
The insects have a lifespan of 100 days or so and are in
their prime in the autumn. Every year, 25 major cities in China
hold regional fights and the winners advance to the prestigious
contests in Beijing.
At the national championships, each team was allowed 35
crickets and each insect was weighed and labelled the day before
the competition.
"We must have crickets within the same weight category
compete, just like what we do with wrestling, weight-lifting and
boxing," said Zhao Boguang, the organiser of the championships.
In the fights, the handlers poke and prod their insects with
a piece of hay or a small stick to irritate them. A judge then
removes a divider between the two crickets so they can tussle
with each other.
Loud chirps indicate the crickets have been significantly
riled up but getting them to fight is not easy.
Judges follow a set of strict guidelines, most dating back
to the 13th century, to determine match points. Results were
tallied by gauging which cricket was able to overcome the other
and then posted for viewing just outside the match hall.
Winning teams moved through elimination rounds over the two
days, with points deducted for failing to abide by rules such as
delivering the crickets to the organisers six days before the
competition.
As for Man, his crickets did not lose a single match but his
team placed fourth overall.
