BEIJING Dec 15 Chinese police have rounded up
more than 1,300 suspects nationwide for producing and selling
fake medicine as part of an intensified government crackdown,
state media reported.
Authorities seized fake drugs and nine tonnes of raw
materials worth over 2.2 billion yuan ($362.4 million), state
news agency Xinhua said in a despatch seen on Sunday, citing the
Ministry of Public Security.
Police have shut down 140 illegal websites and online
pharmacies in 29 provinces and major cities since June, Xinhua
said without giving details.
The seized fake drugs purported to deal with illnesses
ranging from children's cold and flu to heart problems, and had
been advertised online.
In July the cabinet's State Food and Drug Administration
announced a six-month nationwide crackdown on the sale of
illegal medicine, piling pressure on a sector already reeling
from a bribery investigation at British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline.
Widespread counterfeit drugs and false advertising have been
a thorn in the side of Chinese regulators for years, and the
drug agency has conducted campaigns in the past to crack down.
Prosecutions for producing or selling fake drugs or toxic
food jumped to more than 8,000 in 2012, more than five times the
number in 2011, according to a report by China's top prosecutor
in March.
Beijing pledged to clean up the medicine sector following
the deaths of at least 149 Americans who took contaminated
Chinese supplies of the blood-thinner heparin in 2008.
But the country's complicated and still developing
regulatory environment has stymied efforts at tackling the
problem, which infuriates Chinese consumers, who also express
anger at what they see as the high price of legitimate medicine.
($1 = 6.07 yuan)
(Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim; Editing by Michael Perry)