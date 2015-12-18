SHANGHAI Dec 18 Chinese police have detained a
senior investment executive who was allegedly involved in
illegal fundraising and embezzlement of 160 million yuan ($24.7
million), state media reported, despite him fleeing to Thailand
and undergoing plastic surgery.
Police in China's Jiangxi province said they made the arrest
in late November in Pattaya in southern Thailand, the official
Xinhua news agency said late on Thursday.
China has been cracking down on risky and illegal behaviour
in the finance sector since a stock market crash in the summer,
which spooked regulators and central government, pulling in
senior finance executives and officials for questioning.
Authorities said the man, surnamed He, had undergone various
procedures to hide his identity and avoid detection.
"The changes are conspicuous. He got double eyelid surgery
and removed buccal (cheek) fat, although his body shape remained
roughly the same," Xinhua said, citing a police officer surnamed
Huang. It said police believed he had also had laser eye
surgery.
Xinhua said He had carried out the illegal behaviour as the
legal representative of an investment management company between
January 2013 and July 2015.
($1 = 6.4822 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Paul Tait)